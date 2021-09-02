fbpx

Twitter Rolls Out Feature That Allows Users Monetise Tweets

September 2, 20210132
Microblogging platform Twitter has introduced a new subscription model known as Super Follows, a premium subscription feature.

The new feature will allow users to follow accounts that interest them for a fee, as they would get access to exclusive content.

For the accounts that are followed, the owners will get to receive payments ranging from $2.99 to $4.99, and $9.99 monthly. These amounts are set based on the account owner’s choice.

Content creators with this feature can also choose what tweets are seen by what audience, while still creating content for their free followers.

READ ALSO: Gulder Ultimate Search Returns To TV Screens

Introduced in February, the Super Follows feature began on 1 September, with paid subscribers getting a special Super Follower mark.

The Super Follow feature isn’t available to Twitter users all around the globe but to US and Canada-based iOS users, while other users will get to access the feature in the coming weeks.

This feature follows the recently released Safety Mode that protects users on the platform from “unwelcome interactions”.

This feature is mostly targeted at “marginalized communities and female journalists” who are often on the receiving end of abuse.

Twitter, in a statement, explained, “We want to do more to reduce the burden on people dealing with unwelcome interactions.”

It added, “We won’t always get this right and may make mistakes, so Safety Mode autoblocks can be seen and undone at any time in your Settings.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

