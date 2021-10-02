Twitter Restates Readiness To Collaborate With FG To Lift Ban

October 2, 2021 145

Twitter, on Friday, said that it was committed to bringing a resolution to the current ban of the microblogging app in Nigeria, as its representatives work collaboratively with the Federal Government.

This was disclosed in a statement trailing the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari during his Independence Day celebration speech.

Twitter said, “We continue to engage with the Nigerian government and we are committed to charting a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria.

“Discussions with the Nigerian government have been respectful and productive – we look forward to seeing the service restored very soon.”

The statement was a response to the statement by Buhari, who said that the Nigerian government was working to lift the suspension on Twitter.

However, the president said that the decision to lift it would be taken if the set conditions attached were met by Twitter.

Buhari said, “Following the extensive engagements, the issues are being addressed and I have directed that the suspension be lifted but only if the conditions are met to allow our citizens continue the use of the platform for business and positive engagements.”

In June 2020, the Federal Government placed a ban on the operations of Twitter over its undermining of Nigeria’s corporate existence, as stated by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.