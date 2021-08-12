fbpx

Twitter Reacts To FG’s Decision To Lift Ban

Twitter has reacted to the decision by the Federal Government (FG) to lift the ban on the use of its platform in Nigeria.

“We recently met with the Nigerian government to discuss why Twitter has been blocked and ways to resolve the matter,” a spokesperson for the microblogging site.

“Our aim is to chart a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria. We look forward to ongoing discussions with the Nigerian government and seeing the service restored very soon.”

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that FG stated that the ban on microblogging site, Twitter will be lifted in a matter of days.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed made the announcement after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday which was presided over by Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The minister noted that the level of the conversation between the Federal Government and Twitter has reached an amicable stage, with agreements reached in all areas except three.

He stated that the rest three unresolved areas are simply a matter of ‘when and not ‘if’ there would be an implementation of conditions discussed.

