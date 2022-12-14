Twitter Mislabels Norwegian Officials’ Accounts As ‘Nigerian

The top diplomats of Norway have asked Twitter on Tuesday to stop portraying its most senior politicians and institutions as being from Nigeria.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, and her ministry were all identified as Nigerian government officials or institutions on Tuesday.
“Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway,” the foreign ministry wrote in a tweet, followed by a winking emoji.
The confusion caused users of the social network to laugh.
“So it’s actually been Norwegians all along that keep sending everyone those letters about a dead prince and advance fees,” wrote one person in reference to fraudulent “Nigeria letters”.
“Norgeria?” mused another.
BizWatch Nigeria reports that Twitter is has corrected the wrong label.