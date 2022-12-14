Twitter Mislabels Norwegian Officials’ Accounts As ‘Nigerian

The top diplomats of Norway have asked Twitter on Tuesday to stop portraying its most senior politicians and institutions as being from Nigeria.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, and her ministry were all identified as Nigerian government officials or institutions on Tuesday.

Twitter has erroneously labeled several official Norwegian Twitter accounts as "Nigeria government organization":

🔵Prime minister @jonasgahrstore

🔵Minister of Foreign Affairs @AHuitfeldt

🔵Ministry of Foreign Affairs @NorwayMFA pic.twitter.com/kPDl6nNuU9 — ståle grut (@stalebg) December 13, 2022

“Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway,” the foreign ministry wrote in a tweet, followed by a winking emoji.

Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway😉



P.S. That also goes for Prime Minister @jonasgahrstore and Foreign Minister @AHuitfeldt 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/wr6cb3yv2W — Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) December 13, 2022

The confusion caused users of the social network to laugh.

“So it’s actually been Norwegians all along that keep sending everyone those letters about a dead prince and advance fees,” wrote one person in reference to fraudulent “Nigeria letters”.

“Norgeria?” mused another.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that Twitter is has corrected the wrong label.

Twitter labeled the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Norway’s Foreign and Prime Minister as Nigerian Government officials lmao pic.twitter.com/sNGotEBwFc — Marcos Moschovidis (@Moschovidis) December 13, 2022

I see the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs paid extra for one of those fancy blue checkmarks. pic.twitter.com/4qEOr2MJPy — @woody@pch.net – Bill Woodcock (@woodyatpch) December 13, 2022

With the old-style "notable in government" checkmark for extra hilarity



"Hello I represent the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and I have a business proposition for you" — T Fitz (@tphlair) December 13, 2022