Twitter: How to Share a Tweet on Fleet

November 18, 2020 59

Twitter, a micro-blogging social media platform, has launched ‘Fleets’, a new feature allowing users to make posts which disappear after 24 hours.

You can share a Fleet tap the “Share” icon at the bottom of the Tweet and then tap, “Share in Fleet. The information shared will be available for only 24 hours.

According to Twitter: ‘You can Fleet text, reactions to Tweets, photos or videos and customize your Fleets with various background and text options. When sharing a fleet add what you think about it with some text or emojis. Soon, stickers and live broadcasting will be available in Fleets.’

In a blog post on Tuesday, the company said the initiative was consequent upon complaints from its users over the permanent nature of tweets on the microblogging platform.

The social media giant said the new feature will not only make people “more comfortable” but also offer users unique ways of conversing on its platform.

READ ALSO: How To Apply for ₦1 billion Lagos State Seed Capital through the Palliative Eligibility Form

“Twitter’s purpose is to serve the public conversation – it’s where you go to see what’s happening and talk about it. But some of you tell us that Tweeting is uncomfortable because it feels so public, so permanent, and like there’s so much pressure to rack up retweets and likes,” it read.

That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now—Fleets! Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH — Twitter (@Twitter) November 17, 2020

“To help people feel more comfortable, we’ve been working on a lower pressure way for people to talk about what’s happening. Today, we’re launching Fleets so everyone can easily join the conversation in a new way – with their fleeting thoughts.”

Twitter added that the launch of the new feature comes after it was successfully tested in Brazil, Italy, India and South Korea.

The development comes after Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook earlier introduced similar features that allow messages to disappear.