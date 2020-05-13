Twitter Gives Employees Option to Work from Home Forever

Twitter will allow some of its workforce to continue working from home “forever” if they choose, the company confirmed to CNN Business on Tuesday.

The decision reflects how some measures implemented to deal with the pandemic could lead to a new normal for corporate America, even after the immediate health crisis.

TWTR Twitter () did not specify which roles will qualify for the treatment. But the company said the experience of working from home for the past several months has shown that it can work at scale.

“If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen,” said Twitter’s vice president of people, Jennifer Christie, in a statement to CNN Business.

“If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return.”

The company does not expect to open most of its offices, or support business travel, before September. It has also canceled all of its internal company events through 2020, and could potentially extend that into 2021, the statement said.