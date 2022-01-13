Twitter: FG Lists Conditions After Lifting Ban

January 13, 2022 116

President Muhammadu Buhari has authorized the lifting of the suspension on Twitter operations in Nigeria but on some conditions.

According to a statement signed by Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the lifting, will be effective from midnight, January 13, 2022.

Bizwatch recalls In June 2021, the government announced the indefinite suspension of Twitter’s operation in Nigeria after the platform deleted tweets made by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Three months ago, the president said he had directed that Twitter suspension be lifted — only if the conditions are met to allow citizens to use the platform for positive engagements.

While announcing the lifting of the ban, the government noted that Twitter has agreed to meet the set out conditions. These include:

REGISTRATION OF TWITTER WITH THE CAC

One of the conditions given by the federal government is that the social media giant must register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Nigeria.

The statement added that Twitter has agreed to register with the CAC.

The statement reads: ‘Twitter has committed to establishing a legal entity in Nigeria during the first quarter of 2022. The legal entity will register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).”

The establishment of the entity is Twitter’s first step in demonstrating its long-term commitment to Nigeria.”

APPOINTMENT OF COUNTRY REP

The government also cited that Twitter would appoint a designated country representative to interface with Nigerian authorities.

TWITTER WILL PAY TAX

The statement reported that the micro-blogging platform has conceded to capitulate with applicable tax obligations on its operations under Nigerian law.

ENROL NIGERIAN OFFICIALS TO MANAGE PROHIBITED CONTENT

The federal government said the company also agreed to enrol Nigeria in its Partner Support and Law Enforcement Portals.

According to the statement, the portal will provide a direct channel for government officials and Twitter staff to manage prohibited content that violates Twitter community rules.

TO PLAY BY NIGERIA RULES AND CULTURE

The government asserted Twitter also agreed to act with a respectful acknowledgement of Nigerian laws, national culture and history on which such legislation has been built.

Twitter, in collaboration with the federal government and the broader industry,y will develop a Code of Conduct in line with global best practices, applicable in almost all developed countries.