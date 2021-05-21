Twitter Explains New Rules For Verification

May 21, 2021 55

Microblogging app, Twitter, has stated that its new rules for verification would provide clarity and “transparency”.

The social media platform had put a pause on the supply of the blue badge of verification after backlash from users who said that the badge was given arbitrarily.

According to the app’s Product Manager, B Bryne, Twitter took some time to understand how best to update its policy to clarify accounts that are and aren’t eligible for verification.

Bryne said, “Basically, we wanted to get things right. We took the time to understand how to update the policy to be more clear on the criteria for accounts that are (and aren’t) eligible for verification so the programme is more equitable and transparent. That included asking for feedback.

“At Twitter we often ask for the public’s feedback when we develop policies to make sure we’re considering global perspectives. We know our old verification policy seemed arbitrary and confusing to many people. Feedback helped us focus on the parts that needed clarifying.”

READ ALSO: Governors Seek 134.6% Hike in Petrol Pump Price

Explaining further, Bryne said, “First, you let us know which eligible category you fit into and provide your account qualifications/credibility. Then we’ll confirm your identity using your govt-issued ID, official email address, or official website.”

“The Twitter Rules apply and have always applied to verified accounts. If someone thinks a verified account is breaking our rules, they can report it.

“Per our policy, we may remove an account’s blue badge if it severely or repeatedly violates the Twitter Rules.”

Bryne added that Twitter “may remove an account’s badge if its username changes, it becomes incomplete or inactive, its owner is no longer in the position the account was initially verified for, or it’s found to be in violation of the Twitter Rules. In some cases, people can apply to be re-verified.”