Twitter Deletes Buhari's Tweet

Twitter Deletes President Buhari’s Tweet

June 2, 20210108
Twitter on Wednesday deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet where he vowed to handle Nigerians who misbehave. Twitter said the tweet was in violation of its rules.

Buhari made the threat after he received security reports from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) concerning the series of recent attacks on INEC facilities nationwide.

The tweet, which was posted on Tuesday, read in part, “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Twitter deleted the message on Wednesday following public outcry.

“This tweet violated the Twitter rules,” it noted.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

