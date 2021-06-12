Twitter CEO, Jack, Tweets Nigerian Flag Amid Ban

June 12, 2021 87

The Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, tweeted the Nigerian flag emoji on Saturday as the West African country marked its 2021 Democracy Day.

He posted the tweet amid the ban imposed on the social media platform by the Nigerian government and some hours before the nationwide protest by Nigerians.

Dorsey’s tweet has since attracted thousands of retweets.

Last week, the Nigerian government banned the use of Twitter indefinitely.

The ban was announced by the Spokesperson to the Min​i​ster of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Twitter.

This was shortly after the tech company deleted a tweet and video from President Muhammadu Buhari in which he threatened to deal with secessionist group in South East Nigeria “in the language they understand,” making a reference to the brutal civil war which broke out in Nigeria more than 50 years ago.

The social media giant said the tweet violated its rules.

However, the Federal Government says it is currently in talks with Twitter for the ban to be lifted but it has insisted that all social media companies in the country will be registered.