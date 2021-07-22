fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Twitter Begins To Test ‘”Dislike” Button On iOS

July 22, 20210106
Twitter Begins To Test '"Dislike" Button On iOS

A United States-based microblogging and social networking service, Twitter revealed that it has begun the testing of the “dislike” button for users of the platform.

Twitter said only users on iOS will see new “upvote” and “downvote” options on tweets during the trial stages.

According to Twitter, the initiative is aimed at helping users understand replies that they considered relevant while conversing with others.

READ ALSO: Cholera Outbreak Kills 33 In Yobe, Jigawa

“Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies. We are testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them. Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes,” it said.

According to Cody Elam, a user researcher at Twitter, the testing phase is to enable the company to know if the feature is something users find valuable.

“We’re testing a few approaches to allow people to upvote and downvote replies. This gives people the power to privately voice their opinion on the quality of replies without publicly shaming others while also giving us more nuanced feedback,” he wrote.

“We’re hoping to learn more about the quality of replies that people vote on and if voting is a feature that people find valuable.

“As a researcher, this experiment is a great opportunity to learn about the ways that we can improve conversation ranking on Twitter. We look forward to understanding how to reply voting can improve conversations on Twitter!”

About Author

Twitter Begins To Test ‘”Dislike” Button On iOS
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 12, 20152117

Inflation Rate Hits 9% in May

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The nation’s Composite Price Index, CPI, which measures inflation, soared in May, up by 9.0 per cent (year-on-year) for the sixth consecutive month. This ri
Read More
securing MEDICAL & HEALTHCARESCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
September 19, 20160211

Securing the Healthcare Industry

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The healthcare industry, arguably one of the most technologically advanced considering the gadgets and devices now used to monitor health statistics and per
Read More
Lagos Govt. To Provide More Housing For Residents BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTERSME Biz
April 22, 20210388

Small Businesses, Farmers To Benefit From Lagos State’s $20m Fund

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Small businesses and farmers will benefit from the $20 million Lagos State Coronavirus (COVID-19) Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (Lagos CARES) Progra
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.