Twitter Ban Will Negatively Impact Investment Opportunities For Nigeria – US

June 6, 20210323
The Federal Government, on Friday, announced the indefinite suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria, over what it described as Twitter’s alleged support for activities that “undermine Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

Telecom service providers have begun complying with the directive and have barred access to the platform in the country.

In its reaction to the development, the US stated that the Nigerian Government’s actions undermine citizens’ fundamental freedoms and would negatively impact the country’s investment opportunities.

“Nigeria’s constitution provides for freedom of expression. The Government’s recent #Twitterban undermines Nigerians’ ability to exercise this fundamental freedom and sends a poor message to its citizens, investors and businesses,” the statement reads.

“Banning social media and curbing every citizen’s ability to seek, receive, and impart information undermines fundamental freedoms. As President Biden has stated, our need for individual expression, open public conversation, and accountability has never been greater.

“The path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less communication, alongside concerted efforts toward unity, peace, and prosperity.”

