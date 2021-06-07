Twitter Ban: Sanwo-Olu Pleads For Amicable Resolution

June 7, 2021 31

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appealed to the Federal Government to embrace dialogue with Twitter management and amicable resolution of the issues.

While speaking at an early morning Television Show in Lagos on Monday led by Dr, Rueben Abati, the governor made a passionate appeal to the FG.

He also highlighted the achievements of his administration on the second anniversary as well as the state of the nation.

Sanwo-Olu said, “On the Twitter ban, I can’t sit here with all the responsibilities that I have and flay the Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces, who is having all the prognosis of the security I don’t have, I can’t begin to say what he has done is right or wrong.

“Albeit, on both sides there are issues that can be resolved by Twitter and our government. The action is not a ban but a suspension as they said. In view of this, let us all sit down and have a conversation.

“If Twitter had to take his investment to a country with 5 million subscribers and not Nigeria with 40 million subscribers, this speaks to the reason why we also need to have that conversation.

“In other climes, they sign underlining agreement before operations on the rules of engagement, I’m not sure if we have that here.

“Having said that, FG can handle this a lot better. A lot of e-commerce, a lot of youths doing digital stuff on the internet, we can not throw all these away and pretend nothing is happening. I believe there could be a lot of restraints and better management from both sides.

“And what I’m pleading is within the next two days let’s see that happen, let us come together and resolve it amicably, Lagos is hurting, our youths are hurting, Nigeria is hurting and let us understand that what are the issues in getting this behind us so that we don’t politicize it, people are losing monies, businesses, and economies are being destroyed.”

Sanwo-Olu said, he had researched grants to support the tech hubs, which are in N20 million, N10 million, N5 million, and over N250 million last year.

He noted that the state government was building biggest Information Communication Technology, ICT, hub in Nigeria to be sited in Lagos.