“Twitter Ban Is A Violation Of Human Right”: US, UK, EU Envoys

The envoys of the United States, United Kingdom and the European Union in Nigeria among others, reinstated that ‘the Federal Government’s (FG) suspension of Twitter, is a violation of the fundamental human right of freedom of expression’.

The envoys who met with Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Abuja on Monday, urged the government to protect freedom of expression.

Mary-Beth Leonards, US ambassador to Nigeria who spoke on behalf of others said they were delighted to see Nigeria succeed, and that all challenges have solutions.

“We are here as partners who want to see Nigeria succeed. We want to see this place unified, peaceful and prosperous and that’s how all of our activities are arranged. I think we have to be very clear that we are Nigeria’s strong partners on issues of security and we recognise the daunting times and the array of security challenges that confront Nigeria.

“While they are daunting, they are not insurmountable and part of the way to surmount them is through partnership of the people you see represented here,” Leonards said.

“Not only in physical security but in terms of expanding opportunities and promoting mediation and dialogue; this is all very important and we look forward to continuing that partnership and continuing our conversation around important issues like media freedom.

“We reaffirm our position that free access to the ability to express oneself is actually very important and perhaps more important in troubled times.

Restoring Twitter In Nigeria

BizWatch Nigeria reported that FG revealed that it would restore Twitter operations in Nigeria if the platform would be used responsibly by the citizens.

While highlighting that the responsibility of the government is to protect law, order, and human lives, Onyeama made it clear that there is no definite time for lifting the ban.

“The condition would be a responsible use of the social media and that really has to be it.”

“We are not saying that Twitter is threatening the country or any such thing; why we have taken this measure is to stop them to be used as platforms for destabilization and facilitation of criminality or encouragement of criminalities,” Onyeama stated.