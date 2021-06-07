fbpx
Twitter Ban: FG Summons US, UK, Canada, EU Envoys

June 7, 2021
The Federal Government (FG) on Monday summoned the envoys of the US, UK, Canada, and the European Union (UN) over their comments on the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that missions had expressed in a joint statement their disappointment in FG’s decision to suspend the use of Twitter in the country.

FG had on Friday announced the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

The suspension came after Twitter deleted Buhari’s tweet.

In a statement on Monday, Kimiebi Ebienfa, an official of the crisis monitoring and public communications division, ministry of foreign affairs, said the meeting will be held at 12:00 noon.

“I am directed to inform that following the recent ban on Twitter by the Federal Government and Press Statement issued by some Heads of Diplomatic Missions Accredited to Nigeria on the subject matter, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency, Geoffrey Onyeama has invited the affected Ambassadors to a meeting today at 12 noon,” Ebienfa said in a notice.

“The venue is minister’s conference room, 8th floor.”

