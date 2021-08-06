fbpx

Twitter Ban: FG Still Holding Talks With Twitter — Segun Adeyemi

August 6, 20210122
Special Assistant to the President on Media, Segun Adeyemi, has stated that talks between the Federal Government and microblogging platform, Twitter are ongoing.

The Federal Government banned Twitter operations in Nigeria two months ago.

According to TheCable, Adeyemi stated in a text message on Thursday after an inquiry was made on the development, said both parties were still having discussions.

“Discussions between the FG and Twitter are ongoing. Thanks,” he said.

The Federal Government announced Twitter’s suspension in June, on grounds that the microblogging platform was being misused for the undermining of the country’s existence.

It demanded for responsible use of the platform as condition for lifting the suspension.

The Federal Government inaugurated a committee headed by the Minister of Information and Culture, to meet with the social media service.

Other members of the Federal government’s team include; Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation; Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy; Geoffery Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, and Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of the Federal Government’s Team to engage with Twitter over the recent suspension of the operations of the microblogging and social networking service in Nigeria,” Mohammed had said in a statement.

“Following the indefinite suspension of its operations in Nigeria, for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence, Twitter wrote to President Buhari seeking to engage with the Federal Government over the suspension, with a view to charting a path forward.”

