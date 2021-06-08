Twitter Ban: DAAR Communications Threatens To Drag NBC To Court

June 8, 2021 94

DAAR Communications Plc has said that it will challenge the National Broadcasting Commission’s (NBC) directive that broadcast stations should suspension their Twitter accounts in court.

The company, which operates Africa Independent Television (AIT), Raypower FM and Faaji Radio station, said this will be done as soon as the strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria is called off.

In a statement issued on Monday, the company, however, said it had complied and that its radio and TV stations had suspended the use of their Twitter handles.

The media company said the Twitter ban by the FG does not represent any law as contemplated by the National Broadcasting Code.

The statement read in part, “We therefore regret to tell our teeming viewers and admirers that in compliance with the directive by the NBC, following the federal government’s suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria, that we are henceforth and with immediate effect, suspending the use of Twitter to disseminate information and to gather newsworthy information and opinions from the platform.”

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had on Monday directed all broadcast stations in Nigeria to immediately suspend the use of Twitter.

NBC said the decision followed the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government over the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining the corporate existence of Nigeria.

The directive also demands that they deactivate their accounts on the microblogging site.