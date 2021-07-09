Twitter Archives Show Lauretta Onochie’s Claim Of Quitting Partisan Politics In 2019 Is False

July 9, 2021 133

Contrary to her claims during her screening by the Senate, Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Aide on New Media, Lauretta Onochie, promoted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in August 2020.

The presidential aide had told the senate’s committee panel on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), that she has retired from partisan politics after the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

President Buhari had nominated Lauretta Onochie in October 2020 for the position of an INEC commissioner from Delta State.

“I have seen the petitions against me, but I stand for justice and fairness. Thus, nobody has anything to fear. I am madam due process and this is the reason behind my attacks because I follow the law and due process,” Onochie told the senators.

“Since Buhari was elected as president for the second term, I have removed myself from everything about politics.

“Since 2019, I don’t have anything to do with politics. As I am sitting down here, I am not a member of any political party in this country.”

The presidential aide’s claim has of quitting partisan since 2019 has been discovered to be false.

According to a tweet by Lauretta Onochie dated June 24, 2020, she tweeted that, the APC was growing through a growth process.

“There is DEFINITELY an APC e-NEC meeting TOMORROW. We are going through a growth process. Thank you everyone,” she tweeted.

At the time, the party’s national working committee (NWC) led by Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman, was dissolved by the national executive committee (NEC).

The presidential aide posted the tweet a day before the Oshiomhole-led NWC was disbanded.