fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERMEDIANEWSNEWSLETTER

‘Twitter Has Agreed To FG’s Terms’ – Keyamo

November 29, 20210195
'Twitter Agrees To FG's Terms' - Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, revealed that Twitter has agreed to all the conditions laid out by the Federal Government regarding its operations in Nigeria.

The Minister who is also a member of a committee, set up to review the operations of the microblogging platform since its ban in the country, said the committee has made significant progress so far.

“The reason why the president took that step is to recalibrate our relationship with Twitter and not to drive them away from our country,” the minister said on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics.

“That recalibration, we have started it and the President graciously added me to the committee.

“We also set up a technical committee to interface with Twitter and come up with a lot of conditions for them to fulfill for us to lift the suspension.

“It was Twitter that reached out to the Federal Government to say they want to know what and what they can do to straighten up the relationship with the Federal Government and so, we have gone far but I may not, at this forum, let out a lot but we gave them a lot of conditions and they have agreed to all the conditions,”.

Outspan Opens New MCC, Deepens Impact In Dairy Value Chain

About Author

‘Twitter Has Agreed To FG’s Terms’ – Keyamo
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

World Bank Raises Alarm Over How High Food Prices Could Force Another 6m Nigerians Into Poverty [ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
January 24, 20210395

NBS Says Food Prices Increased In December 2020

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that there was an increase in food prices in the month of December 2020. It stated this in a report titled, ‘Sel
Read More
COVID-19 Quarantine Period COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
May 5, 20200235

Coronavirus Vaccine To Be Ready in 12- 18 Months, says WHO

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The World Health Organisation Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Fiona Braka, has said there has been an accelerated effort to get a vaccine ready betwe
Read More
December 20, 20130159

Operators Worried Over Delay Of ICDs Project

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Investors in Inland Container Depots (ICDs) are worried about the Federal Government’s delay in declaring their areas as ports of destination, despite their
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.