‘Twitter Has Agreed To FG’s Terms’ – Keyamo

November 29, 2021 195

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, revealed that Twitter has agreed to all the conditions laid out by the Federal Government regarding its operations in Nigeria.

The Minister who is also a member of a committee, set up to review the operations of the microblogging platform since its ban in the country, said the committee has made significant progress so far.

“The reason why the president took that step is to recalibrate our relationship with Twitter and not to drive them away from our country,” the minister said on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics.

“That recalibration, we have started it and the President graciously added me to the committee.

“We also set up a technical committee to interface with Twitter and come up with a lot of conditions for them to fulfill for us to lift the suspension.

“It was Twitter that reached out to the Federal Government to say they want to know what and what they can do to straighten up the relationship with the Federal Government and so, we have gone far but I may not, at this forum, let out a lot but we gave them a lot of conditions and they have agreed to all the conditions,”.