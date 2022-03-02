TVS King Deluxe Plus iTouch 3Wheeler Unveiled In Enugu, Asaba

March 2, 2022 170

Simba TVS, the leading tricycle (Keke) distributor in Nigeria, has unveiled the TVS King Deluxe Plus iTouch, the latest version of its innovative three-wheeler vehicles at two impressive launch ceremonies in Enugu and Asaba.

These latest launches come on the heels of a very successful national launch held in Lagos in December last year and are in furtherance of the organisation’s efforts to enhance last-mile commute for Nigerians and boost earnings of keke operators.

Speaking at the ceremony in Enugu, Rana Sandeep, Regional Business Manager, South-East at Simba Group, revealed that “PLUS” means more convenience, more comfort, more earnings and more security, stressing that the TVS King Deluxe Plus iTouch will ensure operators maximize their earning with more than 10 additional features added to the keke such as the iTouch start for smooth silent staring of the keke, strengthened chassis, longer and more convenient driver seats, triple filter and so much more.

According to him, “The TVS Deluxe Plus iTouch comes with the patented Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) Technology, the very first time in the 3 wheeler segment. The ISG or iTouch has several benefits such as: the feather-touch start and stop which is noiseless and smooth, fewer parts to worry about with the removal of the starter motor which reduces the cost of maintenance, next-gen technology for fuel savings especially when starting and stopping multiple times in traffic.”

On how ISG improves battery life, he explained that, unlike the conventional starter motor system, the ISG gives power directly to the magneto which then rotates the crankshaft making the start instantaneous and requiring much less battery power, which, according to him, results in about 30 percent increase in the battery life.

Also speaking at the event, the Divisional Head of Marketing for Simba TVS, Mr. Taiwo Akinpelu, in his welcome address, said Simba TVS has remained committed to bridging the gap of last-mile transportation for passengers and goods in Nigeria adding that three-wheelers play a tremendous role in the mass transit scheme as they fill the last-mile gap, taking passengers and goods from major bus stops to their final residence.

Speaking during the unveiling in Asaba, Taiwo noted that the comfort of the driver is of great concern whether he is driving or resting. The TVS King Deluxe Plus iTouch, he said, offers comfort to the rider’s back, relaxing both arms during each trip along with the thoughtfully designed split seat which is foldable to allow the rider to operate the emergency backup hand starter when required.

He revealed that the TVS King Deluxe Plus iTouch comes with thicker and stronger B & C Pillar tubes making the vehicle look and feel solid and sturdy. The B & C Pillars are now 60 per cent thicker, bend resistant, rugged, and supportive for passengers to get in and alight from the keke.

“As an organization, we are committed to supporting Nigeria’s socio-economic growth aspirations. This latest effort underscores our resolve to continually contribute to the promotion and attainment of the improved transportation system, trade, commerce and commercial activities in the country,” said Taiwo.

Another upgrade the TVS King Deluxe +iTouch offer is bigger side mirrors which improves the rear-view visibility for enhanced safety with aesthetically designed mirrors that can be adjusted in all directions.

Also present at the event, the Sales Head, Simba TVS, Mr Amit Seth, revealed that the TVS King Deluxe Plus iTouch is available at all partner Dealer shops nationwide including Enugu and Asaba. He reminded guests that Simba TVS offers full-service support for all their range of products including the TVS Deluxe plus iTouch along with a 12 months warranty on engine and shock absorbers. He also confirmed that all TVS vehicle has genuine spare parts which, he said, is available at all accredited service centres and dealer workshops.