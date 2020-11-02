Turkey to Hold Bilateral Business Meeting with Nigeria On Furniture Industry

November 2, 2020 111

The Inegol Furniture Manufacturer Association, Turkey will hold a bilateral business meeting with the dealers, importer, and stakeholders in the furniture industry in Nigeria.

The meeting is expected to be held online and remotely, which means participants will have the options to either connect virtually from the comfort of their homes, offices or join other participants in a location that will be announced soon.

Some of the highlighted points for the event are, one-on-one meetings with leading furniture manufacturers in Turkey, an opportunity to network, choose the best and flexible deal from different leading Turkish furniture manufacturers.

In an address by the official partner of the event in Nigeria; Ridwan Bello, CEO, Turkria International limited, stated that the meeting is expected to deepen and open up trade opportunities between the two countries.

Participants who seek either a technical partner, top quality range of furniture product either in-home or office furniture will get the opportunity to have their needs met.

He called on furniture dealers, importers, and stakeholders in Nigeria to take advantage of this B2B meeting billed to take place on the 19th of November, 2020, as the event is a pre-registered event.

In 2019, bilateral trade volume between Turkey and Nigeria was $725,654 million.

Source: The Cable