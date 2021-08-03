Tunji Disu Replaces Abba Kyari As Head Of Intelligence Response Team

August 3, 2021 167

Following the recent suspension of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has appointed Tunji Disu to take charge of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) — a unit once under the headship of Abba Kyari.

Abba Kyari was suspended by the Police Service Commission (PSC) based on the recommendation of the IGP over his alleged relationship with Ramon Abbas, a self-confessed international fraudster better known as Hushpuppi.

According to statements credited to the fraudster, Hushpuppi had alleged that Kyari was given a bribe as an incentive to arrest and jail “one of his rivals in Nigeria after a dispute over a $1.1 million scam on Qatari business people”.

The embattled police officer however disputed the claims made by Hushpuppi, claiming not to have received money from Hushpuppi.

Police Spokesman, Frank Mba, in a statement released on Monday, stated that the Disu’s appointment “is on the heels of management’s decision to fill the leadership gap within the IRT and refocus the unit for better service delivery”.

Mba quoted the IGP as saying that the unit will stay focused in carrying out its functioning in accordance with national statutes and international best practices.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has today, 2nd August, 2021 approved the posting of DCP Tunji Disu as the new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT),” he said.

“Prior to his appointment as the new Head of the IRT, DCP Tunji Disu, a former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos State, was the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“He had also previously served at the State CID, Rivers State as the Deputy Head of the Unit. He was also a former Commander of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the African Union (AU) Peace Keeping Mission in Dafur, Sudan.

“DCP Disu holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the Lagos State University (LASU) and a Masters Degree in Public Administration from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.

“He has also attended several professional courses both at home and abroad: Small Arms Smuggling Training in Botswana, Internet Fraud Training at the Cambridge University, UK, Strategic Leadership Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos, Forensic Investigations and Criminal Intelligence Course at the University of Lagos, amongst others.

“He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations and Chattered Institute of Personnel management, amongst other professional bodies.”