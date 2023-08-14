Tunde Bakare Urges Tinubu To Wipe Out Corruption

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, urged President Bola Tinubu on Sunday to root out the corruption that has plagued the nation’s economy and spare Nigerians from suffering.

“Mr President, even though you have announced some palliatives, let me remind you that palliatives cannot address the root cause of the problem,” Bakare said in an ideologically charged “State of the Nation” address broadcast on Sunday.

“Therefore, we demand that you address the root cause of the problem. Take the yoke off the neck of the poor, go after the loot, recover the loot, and retool it to the benefit of Nigerians. In simple terms, Mr President, kill corruption, not Nigerians.”

APC responds to Tunde Bakare’s statements

In response, Senator Ajibola Basiru, National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), questioned Bakare’s competency to criticize such economic policies by the President.

“I must quickly comment on what you played that Pastor Bakare said, although I don’t see him as a politician and, with respect to him, I don’t see him as even competent to say what he has said,” Basiru said.

“The fact that you are talking of palliatives does not mean that we’re not confronting the headlong of correcting the dysfunctions and imbalances in the economy.

“So, we’re both addressing the issue of palliative as an immediate step and addressing the fundamental problem.”