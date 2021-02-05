fbpx
Tunde Bakare Calls For An End To Open Grazing

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Tunde Bakare Calls For An End To Open Grazing

February 5, 2021023
Tunde Bakare Calls For An End To Open Grazing

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has called for the end of open grazing in the country.

He made the call while speaking as a guest on Arise Television on Thursday. He said that the world has advanced beyond the practice of open grazing.

He urged Nigerians to distinguish between pastoralists and terrorists in the forests fomenting trouble.

READ ALSO: Okonjo-Iweala’s Rival For WTO Top Job Withdraws

“I will also bring to the attention of Mr. President, and I know his ministers and those in government will be doing the same with him. One of the issues is open grazing. It is obsolete and it needs to end. It needs to end because the nations of the earth had gone beyond this,” he said.

“I was in Glasgow, I was in Israel; there are so many things that we can do about agricultural pastoralism that would stop all the troubles in our land.

“We’ve lived with Fulani and Fulani have lived with us across our lands. We must separate this agricultural pastoralism from the second thing, the terrorists in the forests. The government must fish out the criminals.

“We must be careful of indiscriminate violence and separate terrorists in the forests from agricultural pastoralism.”

The cleric, who called for more action to address insecurity in the country, added that the invasion of peoples’ farms must be stopped.

About Author

Tunde Bakare Calls For An End To Open Grazing
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

February 24, 2016046

Jigawa Signs N2.1bn Mortgage Loan to Finance Workers’ Housing

The state commissioner for information, Hon Bala Ibrahim revealed that Jigawa State executive council has approved the plans by the State Housing Authority to access N2.1bn from the Mortgage Bank for
Read More
October 17, 2014135

Imo Plans To Float Microfinance Banks In 637 Communities

The Imo State government has disclosed that it will float Micro Finance Bank in each of the 637 Communities of the State, with its headquarters at Okigwe Road Owerri. The State Governor Owelle Rochas
Read More
SOCIETY
August 16, 2015750

DSS Kicks Off Probe of Military Contracts, Arms Deal

The Department of State Security Service (DSS) has commenced a probe into contracts awarded by the military and other security agencies. The probe includes arms procurement in the past few years. It w
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon