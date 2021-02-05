Tunde Bakare Calls For An End To Open Grazing

February 5, 2021 23

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has called for the end of open grazing in the country.

He made the call while speaking as a guest on Arise Television on Thursday. He said that the world has advanced beyond the practice of open grazing.

He urged Nigerians to distinguish between pastoralists and terrorists in the forests fomenting trouble.

“I will also bring to the attention of Mr. President, and I know his ministers and those in government will be doing the same with him. One of the issues is open grazing. It is obsolete and it needs to end. It needs to end because the nations of the earth had gone beyond this,” he said.

“I was in Glasgow, I was in Israel; there are so many things that we can do about agricultural pastoralism that would stop all the troubles in our land.

“We’ve lived with Fulani and Fulani have lived with us across our lands. We must separate this agricultural pastoralism from the second thing, the terrorists in the forests. The government must fish out the criminals.

“We must be careful of indiscriminate violence and separate terrorists in the forests from agricultural pastoralism.”

The cleric, who called for more action to address insecurity in the country, added that the invasion of peoples’ farms must be stopped.