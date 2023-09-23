Tuition Hike: FG Urges Parents, Students Not To Disrupt Academic Session

The Federal Government (FG) is urging students, teachers, and parents not to do anything that may disturb the academic session’s smooth flow as as federal universities prepare to resume.

Tanko Sununu, Minister of State for Education, made the request on Friday during a courtesy call in Abuja with the leadership of the Congress of University Academics.

He added that exercising restraint is in the best interests of all stakeholders as well as the stability of the university system.

The Minister, who admitted that strikes and non-use of facilities could hasten infrastructural decline, assured that President Bola Tinubu would do everything possible to avoid strikes.

Sununu stated that the ministry is engaging in constructive communication and collaboration with stakeholders about student and employee welfare, as well as infrastructure provision in tertiary institutions.