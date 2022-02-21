fbpx

LABOUROIL & GAS

TUC Threatens Industrial Strike Over Continuous Fuel Scarcity

February 21, 20220161
The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has threatened to issue an industrial strike by stopping its members from going to work if the persisting petrol scarcity is not addressed.

The discovery of petrol with methanol above Nigeria’s specification had caused scarcity and resulted in long queues in filling stations across the country.

Mohammad Yunusa, TUC treasurer, while speaking with journalists on Sunday, asked the federal government to identify and punish those behind the scarcity.

“We will soon direct workers to stop going to work if the challenge of fuel scarcity across the country persists for the next few days,” he said.

“The congress also demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari should swing into action by identifying and punishing those who caused the scarcity that has brought untold hardship upon Nigerians.

“The union’s position is very clear. Those who caused this scarcity should be identified and punished very well.

“The position of SSASCGOC … is workers should stop going to work until there is enough fuel to take them to work.

“This is the way to do it. We are waiting for our centre to respond to our position but our position in SSASCGOC is that there is no need to go to work and when there is regular supply, then we will start going to work.”

BizWatch recalls that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, expressed regrets over the importation of contaminated petrol into Nigeria and its attendant adverse impact nationwide.

“Air Crash In Nigeria Killed 2,038 Nigerians In 53years” – AIB

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

