TUC Tasks FG With Workable Roadmap For Economic Transformation

July 20, 2021 56

The Federal Government has been tasked with devising a workable roadmap towards economic progress, as the hardship on the citizens continues to be excruciating.

This call was made by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in a Sallah message, demanding that political leaders and privileged Nigerians stepped up their work.

In the message jointly signed by the President and Secretary-General, TUC, Quadri Olaleye and Musa-Lawal Ozigi, the continuous borrowing by the Federal Government was condemned, saying that it needed “to stop”.

The congress said, “This is the time for the leadership at all levels to have a rethink and redraw a workable roadmap capable of transforming the economy of the country. The plight of Nigerians under this administration falls below expectations.

“We say no to more loans. It has to stop. We are not in a master-servant relationship. Public officials are our employees because they are paid with taxpayers’ money.

READ ALSO: Economic Revamp Works With Working Food System – Aide

“The impoverished masses of the country are going through an excruciating experience presently and it behoves the wealthy and the privileged Nigerians to empathise with the needy.

“Painfully and regrettably, the order of the day has been the flagrant transfer of our commonwealth and loans to foreign banks rather than making it useful for the nation where it is really needed.

“To achieve this, the youths have to be gainfully engaged – not as political thugs. An army of idle youths portends great danger for any society. While we celebrate with our Muslim brothers and sisters, we must be committed to sharing and caring for one another as Allah has directed. We call on everyone to remain self-disciplined and law-abiding, even as we strive to achieve the desired development we crave.

“The harsh economy is taking a toll on a large number of Nigerians and out of frustration many, especially the youths, are doing untoward things just to make ends meet. It is true that only God can help us overcome our challenges, but we must not forget that certainly, we do have a role to play. We expect that this celebration would humble every Muslim in particular and Nigerians in general, in their service to God, and to humanity.”