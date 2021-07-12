fbpx
TUC Criticises FG’s Frequent Borrowings

July 12, 2021
The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has condemned the Federal Government’s frequent borrowings, asking that the government harnessed the country’s resources for economic growth.

This was stated by the National Treasurer of the congress, Mohammad Yunusa while speaking with journalists after the meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC).

Yunusa said that the country needed educated citizens to “prosper” as it remained the “backbone of development”.

He said, “CWC in session condemns in strong terms the spate of kidnappings and the unbridled abductions of school children, students in tertiary institutions and travellers on Nigerian roads.

“We call on all levels of government to rise to their responsibilities of safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

“We all know that a society that is not educated will not prosper because education is the backbone of development and travelling is part of education.

“CWC in session is alarmed at the rising cost of living in the country that has made minced meat of the National Minimum Wage, which some states are yet to implement.

“CWC in session vehemently detests the heavy Government External Borrowings to avoid mortgaging the future of Nigeria. We call on the government to look inwards to harness the country’s National/Natural endowments.

“The bane of corruption in the society has assumed a hydra-headed level as the future of Nigerians yet unborn is being mortgaged. Where public institutions are looted and monies recovered are not properly accounted for.

“Therefore, the federal government of Nigeria and all citizens must genuinely confront and defeat corruption through deterrent penalties.”

Kindness Udoh
