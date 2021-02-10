Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial Commences

February 10, 2021 25

The impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump has commenced.

He is accused of spurring the invasion of the of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 by his supporters.

This impeachment trial will make Trump the first US President to be impeached twice.

Trump was first impeached in 2020 over abuse of power but was acquitted after Republicans, who controlled the House, closed ranks around him.

Speaking on Trump’s impeachment, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said that there would be a fair and honest impeachment trial, as that was “our solemn constitutional duty”.

He said, “It’s our solemn constitutional duty to conduct a fair and honest impeachment trial of the charges against former president Trump — the gravest charges ever brought against a president of the United States in American history.”

The trial will be preceded by debates from both the Democratic and the Republican side over the case brought against the ex-president.

Both the Democrats and the Republicans will be alloted 16 hours each to argue for and against the case.

And residing over the trial is Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy.