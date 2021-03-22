fbpx
Trump To Launch Own Social Media Platform

Trump To Launch Own Social Media Platform

March 22, 2021
Trump To Launch Own Social Media Platform

Former US President Donald Trump is set to launch his own social media platform, a spokesperson for Trump, Jason Miller, disclosed to Fox News on Sunday.

Miller said that Trump’s return to social media will “completely redefine the game”, as the former President plans to launch his own social media platform that will pull “tens of millions” of users.

He also described the platform as “the hottest ticket in social media”.

“It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what President Trump does, but it will be his own platform,” he added.

According to Trump’s spokesperson, companies had approached Trump and there have been discussions about the new platform.

READ ALSO: Kwik Delivery Raises $1.7m In Pre-Series A Funding

“This new platform is going to be big,” Miller stated, adding that “Everyone wants him and he’s going to bring millions and millions — tens of millions — to this platform.”

Trump’s decision to start his own social media platform follows his suspension from other popular social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

The suspension came after he incited a mob that stormed the US Capitol on January 6, in a bid to disrupt the confirmation of Joe Biden.

Five people died in the wake of the invasion, while lawmakers were left scrambling to safety.

Trump To Launch Own Social Media Platform
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh

