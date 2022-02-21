fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALMEDIA

Trump Rolls Out New Social Media App ‘Truth Social’

February 21, 20220175
Trump Rolls Out New Social Media App 'Truth Social'

‘Truth social’, Donald Trump’s new social media app has begun gradual rollout late Sunday and it should be “fully operational” by late March 2022.

“This week, we will begin to roll out to people on the Apple App store,” said Devin Nunes, CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of the new app Truth Social.

The former Republican congressman made this known late Sunday.

“I think, by the end of March, we’re going to be fully operational — at least within the United States,” added Nunes, who resigned from the US House to lead the Trump group.

Trump has described Truth Social as an alternative to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, all of which banned him following the assault on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021.

On Sunday, the App Store was allowing visitors to pre-order Truth Social starting Monday, the Presidents Day holiday in the United States.

Later on Sunday, the app ‘truth social’ was reported as available to some of those who had pre-ordered.

“It’s actually very moving for me to see people that are on the platform that have had their voice canceled,” Nunes said.

‘The Truth Is Coming’

“We want (customers) to tell us what they would like to have on the platform, which is the opposite of some Silicon Valley tech oligarch freak telling people what they want to think and deciding who can or cannot be on the platform,” he said.

(I)MAS Will Deploy 24 Solar Mini-Grids This Year – FG

About Author

Trump Rolls Out New Social Media App ‘Truth Social’
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

US Embassy INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
August 3, 20180243

Suspected Russian Mole Worked in US Embassy in Moscow for 10 years

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A suspected Russian spy was employed for more than a decade at the US Embassy in Moscow before being fired last year, a senior administration official tells
Read More
Congo Election: Nguesso's 36-Year Reign Extends After Re-Election ForeignINTERNATIONAL
March 24, 20210494

Congo Election: Nguesso’s 36-Year Reign Extends After Re-Election

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Republic of Congo’s veteran president, Denis Sassou Nguesso, has been re-elected with 88.57 percent of the vote, according to provisional results releas
Read More
[ MAIN ]INTERNATIONALSPORTS
July 16, 20130282

Osaze Left Out Of Tour Squad

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria international player and West Brom player is expected to exit  the club ahead of the new Premier League season after  failed attempts to force t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.