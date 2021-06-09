Trump Lauds Buhari Over Decision To Ban Twitter In Nigeria

June 9, 2021 133

Former US President Donald Trump has sent a congratulatory message to Nigeria over the Federal Government’s recent decision to suspend the operations of Twitter in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on June 4, announced the Federal Government’s decision to suspend indefinitely the operations of the microblogging platform in Nigeria, stating that Twitter was allowing its platform to be used for activities that “undermine Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

Twitter had on Tuesday, June 1, deleted a post by President Muhammadu Buhari.

One week after, Trump congratulated the federal government over its action and encouraged other nations to take the same step.

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President. More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech—all voices should be heard,” the statement reads.

“In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold. Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President. But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?”

Trump’s statement comes days after Facebook banned him from accessing his social media accounts for two years.

Trump’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram had been earlier suspended, over claims that he had used the platforms to mobilise his followers against the outcome of the November 2020 presidential election — which he lost.

Trump has also been reportedly linked to the January 2021 insurrection, in which at least four persons were killed.