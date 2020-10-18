Trump Hints on Plans To Leave US if Not Reelected

President Donald Trump says he may leave the United States if he does not win the upcoming presidential election.
Speaking during his campaign rally in Georgia on Friday, Trump said he won’t feel so good losing to “the worst candidate in the history of politics”.
“I shouldn’t joke because you know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me,” Trump said.
“Maybe I’ll have to leave the country? I don’t know.”
