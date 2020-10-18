Trump Hints on Plans To Leave US if Not Reelected

October 18, 2020 44

President Donald Trump says he may leave the United States if he does not win the upcoming presidential election.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3, with Trump, Republican candidate, contesting against Joe Biden, former vice-president of the country and Democratic candidate.

Speaking during his campaign rally in Georgia on Friday, Trump said he won’t feel so good losing to “the worst candidate in the history of politics”.

“I shouldn’t joke because you know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me,” Trump said.

“Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do? I’m going to say ‘I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.’ I’m not going to feel so good.

“Maybe I’ll have to leave the country? I don’t know.”

Source: The Cable