Trump Continues To Push MAGA Agenda After Acquittal

Ex-US President Donald Trump has continued with his ‘Make America Great Again’ refrain after escaping the Senate’s guillotine.

The embattled ex-president said that the movement “has only just begun”.

Trump said, “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun.

“In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people.

“We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future.”

US Senate’s Ruling on Trump’s Impeachment Case

The US Senate had fallen short of the needed two-thirds majority to convict Trump, as the vote count levelled at 57-43.

Trump was on trial for inciting a mob that broke into the US Capitol on January 6 to block the certification of President Biden.

He described the trial as “yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our nation”.

He is the first US President to be tried after leaving office, despite the fact that he could not be removed from office again, the aim of the Senate was to ensure that he answered for the incitement, and is unable to run for political offices in the future.

During the vote to convict Trump, seven Republicans sided with the Democrats, marking its significance in bipartisanship.

The Republican senators that voted in favour of convicting Trump include Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania, and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

Despite voting to acquit Trump, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell expressed his disapproval of Trump’s involvement in the Capitol invasion in abrasive speech.

McConnell said, “There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.

“The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.

“President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office as an ordinary citizen.”

“He didn’t get away with anything. Yet.”