INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER

Trump, Biden Deflect Key Questions in TV Grilling

October 16, 2020032
Trump

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden have batted away key questions during duelling meet-the-voter TV events.

Mr Trump, a Republican, declined to disavow a bizarre online conspiracy, while Mr Biden, a Democrat, would not divulge plans for the Supreme Court.

Both candidates were on the defensive at times on their records, Mr Trump for a range of issues and Mr Biden on race.

Opinion polls indicate Mr Biden has a solid lead over Mr Trump.

However, polling is still very close in several key states which could decide the election.

More than 18 million people have already voted in person or by post for the 3 November vote.

Thursday night’s town halls, as TV voter question-and-answer events are known in the US, replaced a cancelled second presidential debate. Mr Trump had refused to join that showdown virtually, following the recent Covid-19 diagnosis from which he now appears fully recovered.

Source: BBC

Editor
Sorry! The Author has not filled his profile.
×
Editor
Sorry! The Author has not filled his profile.

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.