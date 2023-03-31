Trump Becomes The First Former President Of The US To Be Charged With A Crime

Donald Trump became the first former US president to be charged with a crime on Thursday after a grand jury in New York indicted him for bribe money payments made to a porn star during his 2016 campaign.

The 76-year-old Republican’s historic indictment, which comes despite his complete rejection of any wrongdoing in connection with the payments made before the election that put him in the White House, will undoubtedly change the course of the current presidential campaign in which Trump hopes to win re-election.

And it will forever symbolize the legacy of the former president, who avoided being impeached twice, resisted investigations into the US Capitol riot and missing classified documents, only to find himself in court over a sex scandal involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels, 44.

According to Susan Necheles, Trump’s attorney, she anticipates that he will be remanded in custody on Tuesday of the following week.

The Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office confirmed that it had gotten in touch with Trump’s attorneys on Thursday evening to “coordinate his surrender” in New York, with the criminal charges against him to be made public at that time.

Trump lambasted the accusation as “political persecution and election interference,” lashing out at the police and his Democratic rivals while threatening his successor, Joe Biden, with the consequences.

As reported by CNN, surrendering for a court appearance over up to 30 counts of business fraud would typically entail being fingerprinted, photographed, and possibly even handcuffed.

Trump’s sons and supporters in the Republican camp blasted the indictment as “un-American,” while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to challenge Trump for the party’s nomination, criticized it as a “vendetta” meant to derail his 2024 campaign.

The accusation, according to Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House, has “severely harmed” the country. Mike Pence, a potential challenger to Trump in 2024, called it an “uproar” that would only “further serve to divide” the country.

Top Democrat Adam Schiff, who served as the chief prosecutor in Trump’s first impeachment case in 2019, called it “a disheartening and unexpected evolution.”

In a statement, Schiff argued that the accusation and arrest of a former president were unprecedented in American history. But the illegal behavior for which Trump is accused is also unlawful.

With her trademark sense of style, Daniels graced the evolution; “I can’t respond because there are so many messages coming in…”

Along with promoting her #TeamStormy merchandise, she tweeted, “also don’t want to spill my champagne.