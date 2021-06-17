fbpx
Truecaller Launches Smart SMS Feature In Africa

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Truecaller Launches Smart SMS Feature In Africa

June 17, 2021084
Truecaller Launches Smart SMS Feature In Africa

Truecaller, the world’s most trusted and accurate Caller ID and telephone search engine, is rolling out a new feature to further augment the user experience.

The new feature Smart SMS has been introduced based on user feedback and is designed to cater to the evolving needs of our consumers. It offers a host of new services to make day-to-day communication a lot more convenient.

Smart SMS is powered by state-of-the-art machine learning models that adapt based on the feedback you give it. It supports users with important messages from banks, billers, travel companies, delivery companies and so much more.

READ ALSO: Lagos Govt Demolishes Illegal Structures

Smart SMS also helps users stay protected from spam and fraud. Only the essential information within an SMS is highlighted and all SMS messages are categorised and easily accessible. From keeping track of your expenses to last-minute changes to your travel, Smart SMS is the future of SMS that will make life a whole lot easier.

Commenting on the new addition, Zakaria Abdulkadir Hersi, Director of Business Development  & Partnerships Africa at Truecaller said: “Roughly 80% of SMSes one receives daily are from businesses, disengaging users from important/useful messages. To combat that, SMS apps need to become smarter by filtering out spam and categorising useful information.

“At Truecaller, we constantly strive to offer the best user experience by adding unique features that fit in with our core mission: to make communication safer and more efficient for everyone. Truecaller has evolved into a powerful communication hub and for the people who wish to use the app to its fullest, we want to streamline the experience as much as possible for an efficient calling and messaging experience for our end user.”

Truecaller uses the same powerful algorithms used to identify spam callers in SMS as well. The SMS intelligence is built into the app itself and it can work offline – nothing leaves your device, including all OTPs, bank SMSes, and financial information. The feature also offers a Smart Inbox that identifies unknown SMS sender numbers and SMS sender IDs are resolved to business names with logos.

Related tags :

About Author

Truecaller Launches Smart SMS Feature In Africa
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

December 4, 2013079

FG to Spend N2.08tr to Service Debts

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following findings that the country’s debt under the administration of the current Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, which has risen by ab
Read More
August 6, 20140163

Nigerian Differentials Hit Low In West Africa Crude Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Crude oil traders have said that Angolan crude oil differentials were steady on Tuesday, boosted by better sales for September loading cargoes, however pros
Read More
November 5, 2014092

Seplat Moves To Procure Nigerian Gas Assets

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian indigenous oil producer, Seplat Petroleum Development Company has unveiled plans to procure natural-gas assets in the country. According to the com
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.