Truecaller Introduces Call Reason, Releases SMS Scheduling and Message Translation

A seamless solution available to 250 million active Truecaller users to set a reason for their calls
Users can now also schedule important SMS to never miss an opportunity & translate messages in the app
Stockholm, 21 October 2020: Building upon its core proposition of making communication safer and more efficient for their users, Truecaller has rolled out three highly anticipated features: Call Reason, Schedule SMS and SMS Translate for users globally.
Truecaller has been the pioneer in the mobile identity space, and has pushed the innovation of Caller ID to great heights. Consumers trust Truecaller to tell them who is calling but now they will also know why they are calling. Call Reason enables users to set a reason for their call, enabling the receiver to check what the call is about, whether the incoming call is personal, business or something urgent. This would increase pick up rates, especially when callers are calling from new numbers.