Truecaller Introduces Call Reason, Releases SMS Scheduling and Message Translation

October 21, 2020 28

A seamless solution available to 250 million active Truecaller users to set a reason for their calls

Users can now also schedule important SMS to never miss an opportunity & translate messages in the app

Stockholm, 21 October 2020: Building upon its core proposition of making communication safer and more efficient for their users, Truecaller has rolled out three highly anticipated features: Call Reason, Schedule SMS and SMS Translate for users globally.