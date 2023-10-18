Truecaller Expands Presence In Nigeria, Appoints Ogochukwu Onwuzurike As Country Manager

Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, announced the appointment of Ogochukwu Onwuzurike, who will be heading the brand functions for Truecaller in Nigeria.

In her new role, Ogochukwu will be responsible for leading Truecaller’s go-to-market function for the company including managing end-to-end operations of Truecaller’s expanding operation in Nigeria and to negotiate and collaborate with vendors, service providers, and local businesses with the ultimate goal of making Truecaller a household name in the region among consumers and businesses.

Ogochukwu has over a decade of prior experience across verticals such as banking, payments, fintech and SaaS, with companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Philip Morris International, Interswitch and MetaMap. She has a degree in Communications from the University of Nigeria Nsukka and a Post Graduate Diploma in Digital Business from Emeritus Institute of Management.

“A new generation of companies and tools are changing the way we live our lives today. On the back of the digital transformation wave across the African continent, there is a need to continue to build the trust, privacy and safety infrastructure. That is what I find fascinating about Truecaller’s Mission. Creating safe spaces, including digital and communication spaces, is imperative for a prosperous Africa. I am inspired to join Truecaller and other changemakers to build that reality for my continent,” said Ogochukwu Onwuzurike.

“I’m pleased to welcome Ogochukwu to the Truecaller team,” said Nami Zarringhalam, Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer, Truecaller. “Ogo brings with her a wealth of experience that will greatly benefit our ambitious plans. We have long since wanted to add local expertise and regional knowledge in Nigeria and now with Ogo’s appointment, I am confident that having feet on the ground will enhance our capabilities further. We have clear ambitions to further grow the promising African market, deliver our class-leading caller ID and spam blocking functionality as well as cater to the needs of the diverse businesses that operate in the region.”

Truecaller has seen increased growth coming from Africa, Latin America as well as parts of SouthEast Asia in 2023. During the last quarter, Truecaller surpassed 100 million users outside of India. The ambition going forward is to focus on specific markets like Nigeria by recruiting top talent to accelerate the organic growth even further.