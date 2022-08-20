Trucks Transit Parks Ltd. Dismisses Rumors Of Court Removal Of Its MD

The Management of Trucks Transit Parks Limited (TTP) had shed light on the news making the rounds on various news platforms in respect of an interim order granted by the Federal High Court, on 11th August 2022 in a matter against the co-founder of TTP (Mr Jama Onwubuariri) in respect of the role of Managing Director of TTP.

Clarifying the situation of things for its stakeholders and the general public, TTP stated “Our findings reveal that an interim injunction was indeed granted against Mr. Jama Onwubuariri by a judge of the Federal High Court on 11th August 2022.

But lawyers to Mr. Onwubuariri have filed an application before the court for stay of execution and discharge of the said order on the basis that certain facts were not disclosed to the court in the application for injunction such as the existence of the status quo earlier granted by another judge of the Federal High Court in respect of the same facts and the violation of same by the sponsors of the suit was not disclosed in their plaintiff’s application”.

The matter came up for hearing of the application to discharge the court order on Thursday 18th August 2022, but the plaintiff’s counsel informed the court that its processes were yet to be filed, because their deponent, Mr Temidayo Adeboye, was not available to depose to the affidavit.

Honouring the plaintiff’s counsel’s request, the court adjourned the matter to Tuesday 23rd August 2022 for a hearing of the application for stay of execution and discharge of the interim order.

TTP wishes to state categorically state that the injunction did not declare or appoint Mr Temidayo Adeboye or anyone else as the Acting Managing Director of TTP.

Therefore, all stakeholders and the general public are advised to disregard anyone parading him or herself as the Acting Managing Director of TTP and anyone who transacts with a such person does so at his or her own risk.

Trucks Transit Parks would therefore like all stakeholders to disregard the news with the headline “Court Stops Ex-MD from Representing Trucks Transit Parks” and other related headlines.

No change in the management of the company has taken effect and whatever changes do occur will be duly communicated.

The management of TTP reiterates its commitment to stakeholders and the general public business operations continue uninterrupted.