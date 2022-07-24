Trucks Transit Parks Limited Debunks Unfounded Claims of Change in Company’s Leadership

Trucks Transit Parks Limited (“TTP” or the “Company”), renowned for its proprietary software, app , an electronic callup system that has contributed significantly to decongesting truck traffic in and around the Apapa and Tincan Island ecosystems, has emphatically debunked claims of any change in its board of directors or the leader of TTP in any manner whatsoever.

TTP, in a statement, informed the public that its co-founder, Mr. Jama Onwubuariri remains the Managing Director of the company and that no lawful process for a change in directors or management has been initiated.

“The entire board of directors of the Company as filed and certified at the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja remains intact. You can confirm our management team details on the About Us section of our website, www.ttp.com.ng.

“The public is therefore advised to disregard any information or anyone claiming that a change in the composition of the board of directors of TTP has taken place, and further treat [Mr. Temidayo Adeboye or] any person posing as the Acting Managing Director of the Company as an impostor.

“Since the launch of the truck callup system in February 2021, the Company has recorded significant strides in traffic management, deploying its traffic management technology Ètò to solve the perennial challenge of traffic gridlock in Apapa and its environs. This has also led to significant improvement in cargo evacuation from the ports.

“Our 24/7 operational support to the maritime ecosystem in Apapa remains uninterrupted. Please feel free to visit our website for the latest information regarding us or reach out to our media contact,” the statement read.