Truck Owners And Workers Agree To Foster Drivers Welfare

March 3, 20220182
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigerian (MWUN) and Nigerians Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) have finalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in an attempt to boost the welfare of truck owners and drivers in Nigeria.

Speaking during the program in Apapa, the Deputy General Secretary of MWUN, Eroje Abdul, disclosed that over 12,000 trucks ply Lagos roads daily and because of lack of space and parking facilities, they park on the roads.

He said, “As we all know there is a high rate of importation in Nigeria and because of this, more than 12, 000 trucks are on Lagos roads daily.

“And because of lack of space and parking facilities, you will see drivers parking on the road and at times, the Lagos state government through the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, will come out and start arresting drivers indiscriminately.

“And we felt that drivers who move goods and services around the country must not be used as a scapegoat. So, with this collaboration, we are going to come out with fliers to engage the drivers. You don’t park on the government road to obstruct other road users.

“The same way we are going to interface with the state government. We would be working with NARTO on this.”

He added that the two associations would be interfacing with the Lagos State government to ensure proper management of the roads, especially at the port axis.

Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

