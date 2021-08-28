Truck Overloading To Attract Fines Up To N10m – Fashola

August 28, 2021 100

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said that trucks owners will be fined between N1 million and N10 million for overloading their vehicles.

He said this on a tour of the assets of the Federal Government in Lagos State, where he served as governor between 2007 and 2015.

Fashola said that overloaded trucks are the reason for bad roads in the country and that there was a problem of law and order in the country, as many truck drivers exceed the maximum amount of permissible loading.

He noted that to deter truck drivers from exceeding the stipulated amount, there would need to be “expensive” consequences for breaking the law.

He said, “Once you exceed the specified ACSU load, the specified tonnage per ACSU load, then we have a problem in terms of law and order.

“These are the consequences: you will pay fines ranging from N1 million to N10 million. So the reason we have done that is that we want to make it cheaper to comply and very expensive to break the law. That way, we hope that people will choose to comply instead of paying excessive penalties.”