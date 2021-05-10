fbpx
Truck Conveying Bullets Spills Content On Onitsha Street

May 10, 2021
A fully loaded truck with cartons of bullets fell into a ditch in Onitsha, Anambra State, spilling its content in the street of the commercial city.

The incident happened on Sunday morning on Awka Road as worshipers made their way to church.

A source, who confirmed the incident, said: “The truck fell, and the entire streets were filled with bullets. Some boys even scooped some with their hands and ran away, before security agents arrived at the scene.”

The source said the driver of the truck and his truck conductor abandoned the truck after the accident occurred, disappearing into thin air.

READ ALSO: Govt. Agencies Failed To Remit Over N2trn – Senate

According to him, “The incident attracted heavy security presence in the Awka Road area and Shoprite axis of the city this (yesterday) morning. The police first arrived in the area before soldiers came. They later brought a tipper, and used pay loader to scoop the scattered bullets into the tipper.

“The tipper had to make three trips to carry all the bullets to unknown destination before the truck was finally towed out of the ditch.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, denied any knowledge of the incident.

He said: “I have received a report of a fallen truck in that area, but I was not told the content of the truck. If I get to know anything new, I will let you know.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

