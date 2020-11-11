Troops Kill Female Suicide Bomber In Borno

November 11, 2020 21

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed a female suicide bomber who attempted to detonate her suicide vest at the Army Super Camp 7 in Bama, Borno State.

A statement on Tuesday by the acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig. Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, also said the troops of Army Super Camp 11 deployed at Gamboru killed two Boko Haram fighters at their hideout at Bulama Lumbe and Ndufu villages, forcing others to flee with injuries.

“Resulting from the encounter, the troops captured one AK47 rifle and two Boko Haram terrorist flags,” the statement said.

It was titled, ‘Troops of Operation Fireball neutralizes Boko Haram criminals, destroy gun trucks.’

It noted, “On 7 and 8 November 2020, the gallant troops of 27 Task Force Brigade located in Buni Gari of Gujba LGA of Yobe State dealt a decisive blow on some marauding Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals in a failed attempt to infiltrate the peaceful town.

“The gallant troops of the Brigade who were ever on high alert fought relentlessly forcing the terrorists to withdraw in disarray due to the troops’ superior firepower.

“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, five Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized.”

According to the army, items recovered include one fabricated Armoured Personnel Carrier, one gun truck; NSVT Anti-aircraft gun; QJC Anti-aircraft gun: one Rocket-propelled grenade tube: one PKT gun; General Purpose Machine Gun; QJC extra barrel; six AK47 rifles and 311 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

The troops of 151 Task Force Battalion deployed at Special Response Area Miyanti in Bama LGA of Borno State were also said to have destroyed a Boko Haram hideout and rescued one woman and three children.

Two bicycles and other items were recovered from the fleeing insurgents.