Tripartite Committee Set Up To Improve Power Infrastructure In Ekiti

September 10, 2021 142

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has partnered with the Benin Electricity Distribution Company and the Ekiti State Government to improve the electricity infrastructure in the state.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director, Networks, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engr IfeOluwa Oyedele, at the flagging off of the construction of the 1 x 7.5MVA,33/11KV substation in the state.

The project is expected to add some 15 MW of electricity to the state’s power generation capacity.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa Ranks High In Beauty-Related Searches On Google

Oloyede said of the project, “And when you reinforce this, it will relieve other substations of the load that they are presently carrying. It is something that the entire community and its environs will benefit from.

“Following the intervention of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Ekiti state, we at NDPHC, in keeping with our mandate to improve electricity infrastructure in Nigeria, a tripartite ad-hoc committee comprising of NDPHC, BEDC and Ekiti State representative was set-up to assess the way to improve Electricity supply in Ekiti State.

“It may please your excellency that this project we are flagging off today is part of the 10Nos. proposed NDPHC intervention project in Ekiti State.

“In scoping this project, we engaged with BEDC and we have been assured that the intervention of NDPHC in the improvement of electricity infrastructure in this community will align with their proposed infrastructure upgrade in the community and the entire state.”