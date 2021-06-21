fbpx
Trigger Happy Police Allegedly Kills 5 People, Injures 4

June 21, 20210129
Enugu State Police Command revealed on Sunday that they have arrested a trigger-happy Police Inspector who allegedly killed five people, critically injuring four others.

The Police Inspector attached to Special Protection Unit Base 9, Umuahia, Abia State, started shooting residents at a lotto office on Sunday morning.

He was said to have killed five young men.

A statement by Daniel Ndukwe, the Command’s spokesman titled, “shooting incident at Golf Estate Enugu: CP Aliyu orders thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident,” reads partly, “The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, to carry out a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident that occurred today, June 20, 2021 around 9.30 in the Golf Estate area of Enugu, involving a police inspector attached to Special Protection Unit, Base 9, Umuahia, Abia State and said to be on duty at RC Lotto Company located in the Estate.

“He has been arrested and taken into custody pending the conclusion of investigation.”

The commissioner, urged residents, friends of the deceased persons to remain calm and cooperate with the command in the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor of Enugu State has visited the victims where they are receiving treatment at Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital Parklane.

Mr Louis Amoke, the special assistant on media said the governor announced that his administration would pay all the medical expenses.

