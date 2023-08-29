Tribunal Will Name Obi Nigeria’s President – LP Chairman

The national Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure said that the tribunal will proclaim Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, to be the president of Nigeria.

During a tour in the United States (US), Abure spoke to some Nigerians.

Obi, who finished third in the February presidential election, and his party are contesting the results.

They are asking the court to overturn Bola Tinubu’s (APC) victory.

Abure, who is on a tour of the United Kingdom and the United States, stated that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s (PEPT) decision is due on or before September 16.

“Following Peter Obi’s participation in the 2023 general election, we changed the political narratives in Nigeria. We gave them a run for their money,” he said.

“They have murdered sleep and they will sleep no more. They have stolen what is not for them and they will not sleep until we recover it all.

“We are expecting judgment between now and the 16th of September. And I am very sure Peter Obi will become President.

“Without sounding immodest, since they took over, things are now worse. The only party and the only candidate that has solutions to the challenges of the country is the Labour Party and Peter Obi. And so we still believe that things will change in Nigeria.

“I want to say that we should not lose hope, we should not be discouraged. The hope is still alive and I am confident that Peter Obi will be president.”