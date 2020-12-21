fbpx
Tribunal Grants Tax Reduction To Unity Bank, Leadway Pensure, BoI

December 21, 202007
A Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) sitting in Kaduna, has approved the request of three organizations challenging the tax assessment placed on them by different tax agencies within the zone.

According to a statement issued by the tribunal, N27.45 million was reduced from the N431.92 million tax assessment placed on Unity Bank by Kano state internal revenue service.

Also, the Bank of Industry (BoI) received a reduction to N15 million from N178.25 million, being tax assessment by the Kaduna state internal revenue service.

Leadway Pensure Limited also got its tax assessment reviewed downward from N462.46 million to N5.5 million by the tribunal.

The tribunal stated that it has not had a case on its cause list e xceeding one year as it has taken quick actions to resolve cases within six months most times.

The panel also stated that it has brought to closure tax disputes above N12 billion, with pending appeals over N3 billion.

Cases still being heard by the tribunal are complaints filed by Access Bank against the Kano State revenue board over a N336.95million tax dispute. Also, the Kano State University of Science and Technology Wudil, is contesting a tax levy of N190.27 million, both cases are at various levels of litigation.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

