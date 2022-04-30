fbpx

Trendupp Awards Officially Kicks off Nominations For 2022 

April 30, 20220150

Trendupp Africa – Nigeria’s first-ever reward-based platform where creatives – has officially announced the second edition of their awards – Trendupp Awards.

Standing on the premise to celebrate creativity and the power of influence through the excellent use of social media, Trendupp Awards is aimed at recognizing content creators, influencers, and brands across Nigeria based on different niches for their creative work.

Trendupp Awards 2022 will again look to celebrate the excellent use of social media platforms such as Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube by honouring the brains behind the creative content.

The maiden edition of the awards was held in July 2021 and received a whopping 91,000 nomination entries in sixteen categories which resulted in 96 nominees and eventually sixteen winners with over a hundred thousand virtual attendance across Nigeria.

According to Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr., CEO, Trendupp Africa he said “it’s truly unbelievable how much in the past one year influencers & content creators have morphed and grown in leaps and bounds. 

“They have shed light on pressing social issues, educated us and kept us entertained through their various creative content. This year, we are back to recognise them for their sheer audacity.”

Nominations

Nominations are officially open to the general public, to nominate their favourite content creators, influencers, and brands across the following categories; Force of Content: Tik-Tok, Force of Lifestyle Content, Force of Creative Arts, Force of Instagram, Force of Content: Twitter, Force of Virality, Force of  Online Sensation, Force of Food Content, Force of Comedy Skits, Force of YouTube, Force of Tech Content, Force of Wellness, Force of Social Good, Force of Blogging, Force of Collaboration and the most coveted award of the night – the Force of Influence.

